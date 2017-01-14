Troopers post rest stop overdose video to raise public awareness

wkbn By Published:
(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to raise public awareness, the Ohio State Highway Patrol published a video on Facebook of an encounter with a man who they say overdosed on heroin while at a rest stop in Miami County.

The incident happened Jan. 7 along Interstate 75.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they discovered two people inside. One of them was unresponsive.

Troopers determined the man was suffering from a heroin overdose and administered two doses of Naloxone.

Emergency services arrived on scene shortly after the doses were administered, and the man was alert and able to speak.

Troopers later identified the man’s 2-year-old daughter, who was at the rest area at the time of the incident.

Since troopers began carrying Naloxone in 2016, they have administered it 39 times.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s