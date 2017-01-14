US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Richard Chinn

Chinn is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Chinn is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Mario Claytor

Claytor is wanted by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Claytor is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

George Cunningham

Cunningham is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Cunningham is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Deante Mathis

Mathis is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Mathis is described as a black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.