VIDEO: Fearless feline sleds down a hill on his owner’s shoulder

CHEHALIS, WA (WCMH) — Weston the cat, perched on his owner’s shoulder, braves the cold and a steep hill in a video that is trending on YouTube.

“Let’s hope we don’t wipe out, buddy! Hang on, man!” shouts his owner, Jesse Smith.

Weston hangs on tight, eyes wide, as they barrel down the hill.

Weston and his sister Ellinore have their own “Adventure Cats” Facebook page, where they can be seen hiking and climbing with their humans.

Smith and his wife live in the Washington, according to his Facebook page.

