3 adults, child die in early morning apartment fire in Toledo

TOLEDO (AP) — Fire officials say a fourth body has been found in what remains of an apartment complex severely damaged by a fire in northern Ohio.

Toledo’s fire chief says the fourth victim is a man whose body was found Sunday afternoon, hours after the fire broke out at the complex that sits along the Ohio Turnpike.

Firefighters earlier Sunday found the bodies of 2 adults and a child. They say everyone else now is accounted for.

About 50 people were forced out of their homes by the fire.

Witnesses tell The Blade newspaper in Toledo that the fire started in a middle-floor apartment around 4 a.m.

One resident says a man banging on doors alerted others to the fire.

Investigators don’t yet know what started the fire.

