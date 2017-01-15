4 injured in early morning crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:50am. According to Columbus Police, two vehicles were involved in a possible head-on collision near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street.

Police say four people were transported to area hospitals. Three of the victims are in stable condition and the fourth was transported in critical condition.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Police have not determined what caused the accident.