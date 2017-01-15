4 injured in early morning crash

nbc4-icon By Published:
genericfire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:50am. According to Columbus Police, two vehicles were involved in a possible head-on collision near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street.

Police say four people were transported to area hospitals. Three of the victims are in stable condition and the fourth was transported in critical condition.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Police have not determined what caused the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s