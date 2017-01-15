7-year-old spreads the love by hugging law enforcement officers

nbc4-icon By Published:
Sheriff Victor Mason and Rosalyn (Courtesy: WJTV)
Sheriff Victor Mason and Rosalyn (Courtesy: WJTV)

JACKSON, MI (WJTV/WCMH) – A young girl is traveling the country letting law enforcement officers know they are loved and appreciated.

Rosalyn is only seven years old, but she’s already decided to dedicate her time to spreading a message of love.

Rosalyn’s family says she realized the sacrifice it takes to be a law enforcement officer, and was moved to offer hugs to any officer that she came across. She then made it her mission to hug at least two officers in every state in the U.S.

Rosalyn’s parents set up a website and a GoFundMe page to help their daughter fulfill her mission. The website says that Roslyn is motivated to carry the message that community is a place of healing, justice and peace that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in.

You can follow her journey at www.rosalynloves.com. To support her mission, you can visit her GoFundMe page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s