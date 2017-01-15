7-year-old spreads the love by hugging law enforcement officers

JACKSON, MI (WJTV/WCMH) – A young girl is traveling the country letting law enforcement officers know they are loved and appreciated.

Rosalyn is only seven years old, but she’s already decided to dedicate her time to spreading a message of love.

Rosalyn’s family says she realized the sacrifice it takes to be a law enforcement officer, and was moved to offer hugs to any officer that she came across. She then made it her mission to hug at least two officers in every state in the U.S.

Rosalyn’s parents set up a website and a GoFundMe page to help their daughter fulfill her mission. The website says that Roslyn is motivated to carry the message that community is a place of healing, justice and peace that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in.

You can follow her journey at www.rosalynloves.com. To support her mission, you can visit her GoFundMe page.