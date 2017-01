COLUMBUS (WMCH) — The Columbus Division of Fire says a family was displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to 1021 Olmstead Avenue around 3:43pm for the report of a fire. The blaze was contained around 4:04pm.

Two adults, seven children and several pets were displaced and the Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

No injuries were reported.

A Fire Investigator has been called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.