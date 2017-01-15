Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dead at 73

Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died, the WWE announced Sunday.

Snuka was 73. He had been in hospice care, according to the AP.

Just two weeks ago, a judge dismissed a murder case against Snuka. He was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan were among those to express their condolences on Twitter.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

RIP Superfly. Only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017