Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dead at 73

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka (Jeff Daly/AP)
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka (Jeff Daly/AP)

Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died, the WWE announced Sunday.

Snuka was 73. He had been in hospice care, according to the AP.

Just two weeks ago, a judge dismissed a murder case against Snuka. He was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan were among those to express their condolences on Twitter.

