Megachurch pastor Eddie Long dies at 63

ATLANTA (WCMH) — Bishop Eddie Long has died after a battle with cancer, the church he presided over announced. He was 63.

Long was the head of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta.

“Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.

He leaves behind his wife, 4 children, and 3 great-grandchildren.

