DELAWARE (WCMH) — A memorial service is taking place in Delaware on Sunday in honor of Brian and Megan Casey, who were on a plane that crashed over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

On Saturday, a six-gun salute was fired from the U.S.S. Cod in Cleveland to honor the Caseys and the Fleming family, who were also on board.

The 6 passengers were flying back to Central Ohio after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The service is at 2 p.m. at Liberty Presbyterian Church.