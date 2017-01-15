One in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Police were called to the area of 1915 Floral Avenue around 7:40pm for the report of a shooting.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

No other details were available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.