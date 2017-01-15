One in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

nbc4-icon By Published:
wcmh-breaking-news

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Police were called to the area of 1915 Floral Avenue around 7:40pm for the report of a shooting.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

No other details were available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s