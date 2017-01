MANSFIELD OH., (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two men were found dead outside a home in Mansfield.

Officers with the Mansfield Division of Police were called to the area of 199 Helen Avenue on reports of shots fired around 3:30am Sunday.

Upon arrival police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside the home. Both men were pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit is working to identify the victims and notify family.

The investigation continues.