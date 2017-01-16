Chicago Cubs visit White House in honor of World Series victory

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — With just four days before he leaves office, President Obama is hosting the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs at the White House.

Shortly after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 7, President Obama tweeted Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon and asked him if he wanted to come to the White House before he left.

Maddon accepted the invitation, and with less than a week before President Obama leaves office, the team made the trip to Washington.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the team and the Obama administration worked to make sure the visit could happen before Obama left office. If the team had waited until the season started, the visit likely wouldn’t have taken place until June, when the Cubs are scheduled to play the Washington Nationals.

Obama said he was rooting for the Cubs during the World Series, even though he considers himself a White Sox fan. First Lady Michelle Obama is a life-long Cubs fan.

The 2016 World Series win was the Cubs’ first championship since 1908.