Columbus Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast honors civil rights leader

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds gathered at the Greater Columbus Convention Center to celebrate the life and legacy of a civil rights icon at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast. It is the largest gathering of its kind in the nation to honor Dr. King.

The program included speeches from elected officials and student orators as well as musical selections. This year’s keynote speech came from former Mayor of Columbus Michael Coleman. Coleman was the longest serving mayor of the city, serving from 2000-2015.

The theme of this year’s breakfast was “Cooperation, Acceptance, Peace & Caring.”