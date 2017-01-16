Expensive cleanup process begins after water main floods neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday’s water main break caused quite a mess, both inside and outside of a North Columbus neighborhood. And Monday’s clean-up efforts are just the beginning of what could be a long process for those who suffered major flood damage to their homes.

Mike Hedrick estimates the break will cost him around $3,500.

“Maybe more,” he added. “I have to check everything out.”

Hedrick has flood insurance, but not everyone in the small neighborhood does.

For now, residents and their insurance providers will need to handle paying for the clean-up efforts and home repairs. The City of Columbus will eventually send out claims packets, allowing those with damaged property to file for reimbursement from the city. After going through the claims department, the city will approve or deny the claim; if the claim is denied, the individual who filed the claim then has the option to file a lawsuit against the city if they disagree with the decision.

But for now, all of that is in the distance future. They just want their homes dry and livable again.

“I’m haven’t really thought about the financial aspect of it yet,” said Kevin Hill, who had more than a foot of water in his basement. “I’m first concerned with getting water out of my basement.”