Grandfather thwarts woman’s attempt to kidnap his 3-year-old grandchild

AUBURN, CA (WCMH) — Police said the woman grabbed the 3-year-old girl and called her by a different name before being stopped by the grandfather.

Sergeant Gary Hopping, with the Auburn Police Department, told KTXL, that the grandfather and his two grandkids were near an area duck pond, when Lindsay Frasher, 28, approached them and grabbed the little girl.

“It was a tug of war over the little girl,” said Hopping.

The grandfather was able to stop Frasher, and with the help of others in the park, kept her there until police arrived.

Police told KTXL that there is no connection between Frasher and the family.

Frasher is currently in jail facing kidnapping charges.