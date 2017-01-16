Investigators: Northeast Columbus fire may have been an act of arson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning fire caused the evacuation of one family in northeast Columbus.

It happened around 2:15am on the 1600-block of East 25th Avenue. The fire started on an unoccupied side of a duplex. Columbus Firefighters contained the blaze, but the family on the opposite side of the duplex had to be evacuated because the utilities had to be turned off.

Investigators say the fire may be an act of arson. Officials with Columbus Fire say several small fires were set on the same street over the last two weeks.