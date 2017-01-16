Ohio congresswoman is among Democrats skipping inauguration

Marcia Fudge (official House of Representative portrait)
Marcia Fudge (official House of Representative portrait)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A black congresswoman from Ohio is skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration this week and voicing support for fellow Democratic Rep. John Lewis after the civil rights icon feuded with the president-elect over the weekend.

Rep. Marcia Fudge tweeted that she plans to be in Cleveland instead of attending the inauguration Friday in Washington. She ended the tweet with the hashtag #IStandWithJohnLewis.

Lewis, who was a leader in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, had questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s victory and blamed the Russians for helping Trump win. The Republican president-elect responded with tweets suggesting that the longtime Georgia congressman “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district.”

Fudge and Lewis are among a growing number of Democrats in Congress who say they’ll skip the inauguration.

