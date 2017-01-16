Organizer: Our First Stand rally about more than healthcare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of people filled a room at the UA Local 189 Plumber and Pipefitters building looking for a way to stop the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The co-organizer of The Ohio Revolution, Puja Datta, said the Our First Stand rally is about than just healthcare.

“It’s time for us to take politics back in our own hands,” Datta said.

Many said the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is the only way to provide healthcare to the ones we care for most and they must fight for this before they lose everything.

“Our livelihoods depend on it. Our future depends on it, our children depend on it. Our elderly population depends on it,” said Datta.

Estimates say that millions of people will be affected if the repeal of the Affordable Care Act goes through. Some here simply say hands off, and others believe more can be done if the government builds on the existing law.

“The Affordable Care Act was only the first step in my mind,” said Kurt Bateman. “What we need is a universal healthcare system that covers all people, all the time. We should all pool our money together as a community and cover everybody. We can do it for less.”

This community here in Columbus and others around the nation are looking to start a movement at the grassroots level to do one thing: to call local and state representatives to prove how much they want the Affordable Care Act