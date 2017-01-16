Staff works to fulfill bucket list for shelter dog with terminal cancer

MESA, AZ (KPNX/NBC News) — If your best friend had cancer you’d help him complete his bucket list. Now imagine your best friend is a dog.

Rocko is a shelter dog in Mesa, Arizona. He’s been surrendered twice and now has terminal cancer, so some staff and volunteers at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control are working on his bucket list.

With Rocko’s health in decline they just wanted to make his end of life a little more exciting.

“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” says Melissa Gable.

On Friday he got to ride in a fire truck, courtesy of Mesa Fire Station 218.

“What is it about Rocko? I don’t know. There is a big group devoted to him,” said Gable. “He’s got a big personality and that’s what drove a lot of us to him.”

“He still acts like a puppy. He doesn’t even know he’s sick. He likes to play fetch,” said Michael Mosteller, Rocko’s foster parent.

No one knows how much time the popular pup has left, but the shelter is doing all it can to give him the time of his life.