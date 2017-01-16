WATCH: ATV, Dirt Bike Riders participate in ‘MLK Rideout’

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Despite warnings from police, ATV and dirt bike riders are moving through the streets of Miami as part of a so-called “Martin Luther King Day Ride-Out.”

The group started in Miami before driving up Intersatte 95, NBC Miami reports. They then took to side streets and sidewalks as the ride continued.

Law enforcement warned the riders not to participate as most of the vehicles are not street legal.

