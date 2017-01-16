WATCH: Fishermen catch video of shark jumping out of water

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL (WFLA) — A group of young fishermen landed quite the catch off the coast of Indian Rocks Beach this weekend.

Kellen Keglor tells NBC4 sister station WFLA he and a handful of friends were boating back to shore on Sunday when they noticed a shark swimming near their boat.

The young men decided to toss some bait into the water and the shark was quick to snatch it up.

In cell phone video taken by Keglor, you can see the shark swimming closer to the boat after taking the bait. The shark then disappears for a brief period of time under the water before video captured it jumping out of the water several times.

“We knew we had a once in a lifetime fish,” Keglor recounted.

Amid a background of excitement and loud screams from the fishermen, Keglor said the whole ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.