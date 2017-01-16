WATCH: Past presidential swearing-in ceremonies

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Before President-elect Donald J. Trump officially becomes President of the United States, he must take the oath of office.

The wording of the oath is specified in Article II, Section One, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution.

Before he enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:—”I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The oath is typically administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The last time someone other than the Chief Justice administered the oath was when Federal Judge Sarah T. Hughes administered the oath to Lyndon B. Johnson on Air Force One after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.