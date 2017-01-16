Water main break floods north Columbus streets

watermainbreakweb

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple streets in north Columbus are flooded after a reported water main break.

The water main break was reported on Annadale and Martindale drives near Olentangy River Road.

Water has flooded several streets, and reached several garage doors of homes in the area.

PHOTOS: Water main break floods north Columbus streets

Olentangy River Road is not affected by the flooding, and there’s no word on what caused the break.

