COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple streets in north Columbus are flooded after a reported water main break.

The water main break was reported on Annadale and Martindale drives near Olentangy River Road.

Water has flooded several streets, and reached several garage doors of homes in the area.

PHOTOS: Water main break floods north Columbus streets View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Olentangy River Road is not affected by the flooding, and there’s no word on what caused the break.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.