Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen arrested

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
pulse4

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WCMH) — The wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been arrested in the San Francisco area, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner tells CNN.

Noor Salman’s arrest is said to be in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting.

The June 12 attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed by SWAT team members.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s