Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WCMH) — The wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been arrested in the San Francisco area, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner tells CNN.

Noor Salman’s arrest is said to be in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting.

The June 12 attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed by SWAT team members.

