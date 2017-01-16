Woman tells police she was ‘having a bad day’ after driving her SUV into T-Mobile store

PALM SPRINGS, FL (WCMH) — Police said the woman told them she was mad because her phone’s screen was cracked and that she had to pay out of pocket to have it fixed, despite having insurance.

Palm Springs police told WPTV, Shinobia Montoria Wright, 25, went to an area T-Mobile store in order to get her iPhone repaired, after its screen was cracked.

When she was told she would have to pay to have it repaired, police said Wright became angry and began smashing glass display cases with a squeegee she had in her vehicle.

However, after that, she got back into her SUV and rammed the front of the store with the vehicle, according to police.

Police said Wright told them she was having a “bad day” and was sorry.

Wright faces charges of aggravated battery, burglary, simple battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

