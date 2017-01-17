1 injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

It happened just after 12:30pm on the 300-block of South Highland Avenue. According to Columbus Police, the victim was transported in stable condition to Mount Carmel West.

Police say there is no information about the suspect at this time.

