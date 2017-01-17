Alex Rodriguez to host reality show featuring athletes struggling with money

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez plays third base during the ninth inning of his final baseball game as a Yankee player, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. The Yankees won 6-3. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez plays third base during the ninth inning of his final baseball game as a Yankee player, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. The Yankees won 6-3.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Alex Rodriguez has signed on to host a reality show on CNBC that features former athletes who are now dealing with financial problems.

Rodriguez, who earned around $480 million dollars during his playing career, will host the show called ‘Back in the Game.’

The show will pair former athletes with financial experts to help them get back on their feet.

Rodriguez, 41, played his last game with the Yankees last August.

The three-time AL  MVP is technically a free agent, but he also holds a position with the Yankees to be a team advisor in 2017.

Another New York sports star, Michael Strahan, is listed as one of three executive producers for the show.

