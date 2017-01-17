Animal activists celebrate the closing of Ringling Brothers Circus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For many, the circus is the perfect place to spend time with family and to see exotic animals.

“As far as animals being in the circus I think it would be part of making it entertaining I think that’s the main deal about the circus,” Yemairis Denson of Springfield told 22News.

However, after 146 years of entertainment, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus will permanently close. Animal activists are rejoicing world-wide.

Ben Williamson, PETA’s International Media Director, said circuses deprive animals of everything that comes naturally to them, including hunting, running and foraging. “Animals in the Ringling Circus and other circuses are forced to perform demeaning and unnatural tricks under the precipice of punishment; they are carted around from city to city in boxcars.”

Williamson said the end of the Ringling Circus is a sign of changing times. PETA’s hoping that other circuses will follow suit.

For some, the circus provided fond memories. “I remember Ringling Brothers Circus; as a small child I went with my grandparents in Madison Square garden and it was the biggest thing we had ever seen,” said Charyne Cordeiro-Meadows of Springfield.

The Ringling Brothers has two touring circuses that will perform 30 shows between now and May, when they will shut down for good.