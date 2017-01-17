Boil advisory lifted in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil advisory for homes and businesses in a north Columbus neighborhood.

The advisory was a precautionary measure following a water main break on Olentangy River Road between Highland Drive and Garrett Drive.

Officials say that after testing the water, no contamination was found.

Several area homes were damaged by flooding when the main broke. The City of Columbus will eventually send out claims packets, allowing those with damaged property to file for reimbursement from the city.

READ MORE: Expensive cleanup process begins after water main floods neighborhood

 

