Colo the gorilla has died

nbc4-icon By Published:
Colo the gorilla (CREDIT: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
Colo the gorilla (CREDIT: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Colo, the first gorilla born in a zoo and the matriarch of the Columbus Zoo’s famous gorilla family died in her sleep overnight. At 60 years of age she was the oldest gorilla on record and exceeded her normal life expectancy by more than two decades.

On Dec. 22, 2016 Colo celebrated her historic 60th birthday surrounded by thousands of fans and with birthday wishes coming from around the world.

“At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium our mantra is to touch the heart to teach the mind,” said Tom Stalf, president and CEO. “Colo touched the hearts of generations of people who came to see her and those that cared for her over her long lifetime. She was an ambassador for gorillas and inspired people to learn more about the critically endangered species and motivated them to protect gorillas in their native habitat.”

