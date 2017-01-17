Elementary students using portable bathrooms outside

ALEXANDRIA, OH (WCMH) – Elementary students are using heated portable bathrooms outside, because of plumbing issues inside the school.

Administrators at the Northridge Local School District are blaming the aging building and lack of funds to fix the problem.

“Our students deserve better,” said superintendent Dr. Chris’s Briggs.

Children at Northridge Primary School have been using the portable, trailer bathrooms since they got back from winter break.

“It is needed. It’s not any kind of a joke,” said concerned parent Sarah Crawford. “We really do need a new school for these kids.”

The school’s administration told parents the main sewage pipe had collapsed making the bathrooms inside the school unusable.

“We actually had to miss a day of school because the pipes had froze on the port-o-lets, so that was very unfortunate,” said Dr. Briggs.

Second grader Audria Crawford said she doesn’t mind using the temporary bathrooms, but doesn’t like going out in the cold.

“They’re more clean than the other ones that are in the school,” she said.

“It’s disruptive of the class time. The children are having to leave a locked school building, so there’s a security issue to go to the bathroom,” said Crawford.

The bathroom problems are just one of the reasons why the school wants to pass a levy to build a new Pre-K through 6th grade building.

An issue on the November 8th ballot failed.

“We were able to come back with a $2.84 mill bond levy with also a 0.75 income tax,” said Dr. Briggs. “We think by taking the millage down to $33 million instead of $40 million, making it 30 years instead of 37 years that we will gain the support of our community and we’ll be back on in May.”

He said the new measure will be on the ballot in May.

“We can’t afford to keep putting money into this facility, in this building, so we’re going to have some tough decisions in the future,” said Dr. Briggs.

Repairs on the indoor bathrooms began over winter break. Dr. Briggs said they hope to be finished in a few weeks.