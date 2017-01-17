Former Pike County deputy found not guilty of murder

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins has been found not guilty of all charges related to a fatal shooting following a 2015 high-speed chase.
Jenkins faced murder and reckless homicide charges in the death of 27-year-old Robert Rooker. Rooker was allegedly fleeing three Pike County deputies during a traffic stop in March of 2015.
READ MORE: Former Pike Co. deputy testifies in murder trial
Jenkins is also facing charges in the accidental fatal shooting of his neighbor, 40-year-old Jason Brady. No trial has been scheduled on that charge.