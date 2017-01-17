Girl rescued after getting stuck climbing inside chimney

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old girl’s curiosity got her in a very sticky situation on Monday. The young girl got stuck in the chimney of a vacant house.

No doubt, it was probably one of the more unique calls that Clearwater firefighters have responded to recently.

“Definitely not one of the more usual calls,” said Clearwater Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief John Klinefelter.

It happened at 546 Woodlawn Street. The little girl wandered over to the vacant house next door and made her way onto the roof. From there, she climbed into the or fell down the chimney and got stuck.

Firefighters had to cut into the chimney and chisel away at the brick to get the girl out. It took about 35 minutes to get her out.

“Obviously the crews from several stations, they stepped up and did a phenomenal job of getting her out of the chimney,” said Klinefelter.

The little girl had a bruised knee, but otherwise she was okay and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

“No medical distress, uninjured. Just trapped in the chimney,” said Klinefelter.