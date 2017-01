GROVE CITY (WCMH)– I-71 is closed both directions north of OH-665 after a semi crash resulted in a fuel spill.

They say traffic will be diverted from the area for an unknown amount of time and drivers should plan an alternate route for the morning.

TRAFFIC** 71NB just north of 665 shut down from overturned semi all NB lanes shut down at this time we will update as the scene clears — Grove City Police (@GroveCityPolice) January 17, 2017

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.