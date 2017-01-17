Killer in Cincinnati fatal stabbing asks parole board for mercy

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010, file photo shows the death chamber (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010, file photo shows the death chamber (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) – Attorneys for a death row inmate sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man are asking the Ohio Parole Board for mercy for their client.

Raymond Tibbetts is scheduled for execution in April. He was convicted of killing Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997.

The parole board meets Tuesday to hear arguments for and against clemency for Tibbetts.

Records show that Tibbetts first killed his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, by beating her with a bat and stabbing her during an argument over Tibbetts’ crack cocaine habit. Tibbetts then killed Hicks, who had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

Tibbetts was sentenced to death for the killing of Hicks and life imprisonment without parole for Crawford’s death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s