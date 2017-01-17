Kurt Angle to join the WWE’s Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) — It’s official. Kurt Angle is joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE announced on Twitter that the Olympic gold medalist and former WWE Champion would join the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

“Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary,” WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque said in a statement. “He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Angle is a native of Pittsburgh. He became a two-time All-American and a two-time NCAA champion while wrestling for Clarion University. He later competed in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, winning a gold medal for the United States.

Two years later, Angle made the jump to professional wrestling when he signed with the WWE. He defeated The Rock in October of 2000 to capture his first WWE Championship. He retired from the WWE in 2006.

The WWE released the following statement:

“Though his wrestling ability was unparalleled, Angle adapted to the entertainment side of sports-entertainment better than anyone could have expected. Whether it was preaching his ‘three Is’ – intensity, integrity and intelligence – taking part in a five-second pose with Edge & Christian or joining ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin for a backstage sing-along, The Olympic Hero was able to make the WWE Universe laugh when he wasn’t wowing them with his athleticism.”