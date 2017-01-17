Lancaster pet owners on edge as coyote problem persists

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — In Lancaster, people are hearing more and more coyotes around there homes, and some pet owners are taking drastic measures to make sure their pets are protected.

Lindsey Reid lives just north of Lancaster and said she hears the howling of coyotes most nights.

“It’s very scary,” Reid said. “Howling, just crazy… a bunch of howling. We knew exactly what it was. Then, all the sudden we just start hearing gun fire, which was so close that we knew that there were coyotes out here.”

One of the wild animals was shot in the cornfield right next to her home. Reid said she’s worried about what the coyotes could do to her German shepherd, Baron.

“Getting a hold of my dog, that scares me to death,” she said.

Now, every time Barron goes out, Reid makes sure they are protected and carries a gun with her.

“If there is a pack, that would be the way we would defend ourselves and defend Baron,” Reid explained. “He’s our child.”

Reid isn’t the only one worried.

Janet Murlat is a Lancaster business owner and lives inside the city. She has heard about coyotes attacking other dogs.

“It was a lab. [They went] to get the newspaper, and one Saturday the dog went out and didn’t come back, and when [the dog’s owner] finally looked out, there was a coyote that had him by the throat,” Murlat said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said there have been reports of issues with small pets. ODNR’s recommendation is to keep pets inside or on a leash. Officials said the best thing to do is to scare the coyotes away with loud noises.

Murlat just wants everyone, especially pet owners, to be aware.

“Just because you are in the inner city doesn’t mean you’re not going to have coyotes on your property,” she said.