One year later: Danville continues to heal after officer was shot and killed

DANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One year ago, Danville Police Officer Thomas Cottrell was shot and killed. Today, the town continues to heal, but Cottrell’s impact on the community he served is still felt.

In the small town of about 1,000 people, you can see signs of love and compassion everywhere. Photos, plaques and prayers decorate the municipal building in front of the police department. All of them pay respect to Cottrell.

Over the past year, the Danville police force doubled its size. They’ve added three police dogs, one for each shift. All of it was possible because of the support of the community.

“They donated proceeds from basketball games, football games, auctions,” said Mark Perkins, a patrolman with Danville PD. “It’s amazing the amount of support and the love that people gave to the Danville Police Department.”

Flowers and a cross remain where Cottrell died after being gunned down. Officers say each of them remember what happened and work to honor Cottrell’s service.

“When you pull into this department, if it doesn’t cross your mind what happened here and if you don’t remember and pay some kind of reverence to reality, then there’s something wrong with you and probably you don’t belong in this line of work.”