Police searching for bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in northwest Columbus.

It happened around 1pm at the First Merit Bank on Sawmill Road. Police say the male suspect approached the teller, passed a note demanding cash and implied he had a weapon. The teller complied and the suspect left the bank. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers describe the suspect as a male, either white or Hispanic, around 30 years old. He stands between 5’3” and 5’6” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hear and was wearing a red ball cap, brown jacket and jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).