Robert Adams pleads guilty to Columbus quadruple murders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Robert Lee Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday to four execution style murders and a fifth attempted murder.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien Adams, 29, pleaded guilty to the murders of Michael Ballour, 41, Daniel Craig Sharp, 26, Angela D. Harrison, 35, and Tyajah N. Nelson, 18, that occurred in the basement of Ballour’s house located in the 1600 block of E. Hudson Street in South Linden, June 13, 2015.

Adams was accompanied by juvenile Jordyn D. Wade, age 16 at the time of the murders. Wade was sentenced to 172.5 years to life on September 13, 2016.

The pair robbed the victims, ordered them to the basement, and Adams then shot the victims, murdering four of them, while Wade stood at the top of the stairs with his gun drawn. After the shooting Adams and Wade fled the scene.

One of the five victims survived the shooting and stumbled from the residence where they sought help. Wade was picked up shortly thereafter.

Adams will be sentenced Thursday, January 19.