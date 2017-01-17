School employee fired for tweet aimed at student’s spelling

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.

Nash ran the school district’s Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”

Nash responded from the district’s account, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'”

She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.

Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn’t “want to be a distraction to the school system.”