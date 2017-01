COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one man was shot Monday night.

The call of a person being shot came in around 11:53 pm.

Police were dispatched to Agler Road, but were pointed to an address in the 3100 block of Pendleton Court once they arrived on scene.

They found a victim suffering from two gun shot wounds. They were transported to Grant in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. Police say the suspect may be driving a white Mercedes.