White Castle seeks liquor licenses for Short North location

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – White Castle is seeking liquor licenses for its Short North location once it reopens.

Records from the Ohio Department of Commerce show that White Castle has applied for liquor licenses that would allow the sale of wine, beer and liquor.

The chain’s restaurant previous restaurant at the location was recently demolished to make way for an eight-story mixed-use complex, according to Columbus Business First.

When the building reopens, it will house a White Castle on the first floor.

The license applications are listed with a status of ‘No Opening,’ meaning that there are no available licenses and the application process is on hold until there is an opening.

White Castle has not yet responded to questions regarding specific plans for serving alcohol at the Short North location.