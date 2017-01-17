Zoo otter loves to spin from rope

FUKUOKA, Japan (NBC News) — If you’re having a bad day, here’s a video of a spinning otter.

The twirling animal is from a zoo in Fukuoka prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The 3-year-old has a talent no others can copy. He can keep spinning for more than five minutes.

Zoo staff members revealed that the staff secretly calls the special skill the “dynamic tornado”.

The zoo does not know why this otter particularly likes to spin so much, but it doesn’t appear that the animal plans on slowing down anytime soon.