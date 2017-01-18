Armed men rob friends’ home, hold gun to baby’s head

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a couple was robbed at gun-point early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of East 10th Avenue.

The couple told police one of their friends came over to hang out. He brought along two friends.

While they were hanging out, all three men pulled out guns and demanded money.

One of the suspects held a gun to the couple’s 8-month-old baby’s head.

The couple complied and gave them the money, and then the men stole their car and fled.

Police found the car in the North Linden area, and pursued it in a brief chase.

The driver of the stolen vehicle went off the road, almost hitting a house, and ran from the vehicle.

Police are looking for all three suspects now. They do not believe the other two suspects were in the car during the chase.