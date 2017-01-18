Central Ohio groups participating in Women’s March in Washington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The day after president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, thousands of women from across the nation will be taking part in a historic march on Washington.

A group of 110 women, men and children are leaving from Columbus for D.C. on Friday. The group is called “Rolling Into Washington”.

“I was nervous about our future as a country and for women’s rights specifically and for my rights as a gay person,” said organizer of the trip Christian Tamte. “I heard about the Women’s March on Washington and I wanted to get involved.”

She’s in the travel industry by trade and decided to create Rise Travel, as a way to mobilize people for political rallies and trips.

“I was a quiet advocate and the time for being a quiet advocate is over. This is the end of apathy for me,” said Tamte. “I wanted to be a better advocate and the way I could be a better advocate was to bring as many as I could to the march to have our voices heard in Washington.”

Volunteer Mary B. Relotto said for her, this trip was never about denouncing Trump as president.

“I’m sure there are going to be people there with their own rallies to do that, but this is so much more than Trump,” said Relotto. “This about everybody else. This about the cabinet now, the people that he’s putting in place, letting them know that we’re not backing down for anyone.”

She said it’s about women’s rights and equality.

“Women make 78 cents on the dollar here in Columbus and that alone is worth marching for,” said Relotto. “This is really about equality in terms of equally pay, housing, jobs, equity in all regards.”

Noreen Palmer is a psychotherapist also going on the trip.

“I want them to know that we will face adversity in our lives, but our true virtues can stand. We can show people love and love can concur all,” she said.

Palmer said she marched on Washington back in 1983.

“It’s amazing how history repeats itself,” she said. “It’s many of the same issues, basic human rights.”

Tamte said during the 6 hour trip to and from Washington, they’ll have workshops on the bus.

“How to get involved in government, how to have passionate and respectful conversations on social media and in real life, so that my voice can be heard,” she said. “The time is now. It’s time to be bold.”