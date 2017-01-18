Clark County opioid overdoses double in last 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says Clark County is experiencing an increase in opioid drug overdoses within the last 24 hours.

According to a press release from the Clark County Combined Health District, there have been 13 overdoses in the last day. Clark County averages about 5-6 overdoses per day.

Law enforcement agencies, mental health and addiction services, the local hospital, and EMS/Fire departments are “on high alert.”

Clark County Coroner Dr. Richard Marsh said unintentional drug deaths are the most common deaths his office sees.

“While a variety of drugs are involved, it is the illicit drug fentanyl that is most frequently seen,” he said in the press release.

