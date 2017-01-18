Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who robbed a man January 8, 2017.

The victim was sitting in his car in front of De Store located on Chatterton Road, when the first suspect came up to his door and pointed a gun at him.

The second suspect then entered the car from the passenger’s side and robbed him.

Both suspects then fled in a gray Toyota Avalon.

Police say the first suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 22. He is thin with short hair, and was wearing a green jacket, gray pants, black and white Adidas tennis shoes, and a black ski mask with a white stripe down the middle. He had a dark hand gun.

The second suspect is described as a black man in the same age range. He was thin with long dreads and was wearing a blue sports jacket with gray sleeves and a large oval design on the back, gray pants, and dark tennis shoes with light colored soles.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to contact the police.