Columbus Police seeking suspects who robbed man at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint while he was in his car.

Police say the man was sitting in front of the De Store at 5593 Chatterton Road on Jan. 8 around 4:45 p.m. The first suspect reportedly came up to the drivers’ side and pointed a gun at the victim. The second suspect entered the car from the passenger side and robbed him, police say. Both suspects then fled in a gray Toyota Avalon, possibly a Limited Edition.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 18-22 years old, 5’8″, thin, with short hair. He was wearing a green jacket, gray pants, black and white Adidas tennis shoes and a black ski mask with a white stripe down the middle. He was carrying a dark hand gun.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 18-22 years old, 5’8″, thin, with long dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue sports jackets with gray sleeves with a large oval design on the back and writing, gray pants, and dark tennis shoes with light-colored soles.

Anyone with info on this case is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Det. Bragalone at gbragalone@columbuspolice.org or Crime Stoppers at 614-462-TIPS(8477).

